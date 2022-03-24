Clare Weather - Thursday, March 24, 2022

Clare weather
TODAY will be another mostly dry day, with mist and fog patches gradually clearing during the morning. There will be good sunny spells in most areas and highest temperatures of between 14 and 17 degrees can be expected.
It will be mostly clear tonight but it will be chilly with lowest temperatures of just 0 to 5 degrees with a grass frost possible in parts.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
TOMORROW, FRIDAY: Rather cloudy in many areas to start, becoming sunnier through the day although cloud may persist near northern coasts. A mainly dry with the chance of the odd shower breaking out. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, warmest in land with sea breezes developing.
SATURDAY: Dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, slightly cooler along northern and eastern coasts. Little change overnight, but turning cold again overnight with a touch of grass frost possible. Some fog may also set in.
SUNDAY: Dry with good sunshine and a light northeast breeze. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 or 17 degrees.
