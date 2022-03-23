Clare Arts office issues call out for live acts

The Clare Arts Office has opened a call for musicians and promoters to submit ideas for live music performances throughout the county in May and June 2022.

The third phase of the Local Live Performance Scheme, made possible with the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, is now open for applications following on from two previous schemes in 2021.

These schemes were part of the Covid-19 response from the Department aimed at supporting the live music sector that was decimated during the pandemic.

In Clare, more than 300 musicians, performers and crew were supported by Clare Arts Office through the previous schemes, with over 1,200 days of employment generated for the sector.

The scheme, administered by the Arts Office of Clare County Council, saw performances in venues such as St Flannan’s Cathedral in Killaloe and the Teach Cheoil in Kilrush. Traditional music events took place countywide with contemporary music gigs happening from Doolin to Ennistymon. Outdoor live entertainment took place as part of Busking in the Banner throughout the county and Bualadh Busk in the Shannon region. One of the final events of 2021 saw Fidget Feet produce an outdoor air spectacle in Scariff Harbour while a fireshow lit up the skies of Killaloe, Ennis and Shannon.

“The beauty of the scheme,” according to Siobhán Mulcahy, County Arts Officer, “is that it enables the wide array of local talent in the county to demonstrate their skills and creativity at a local level. It is hoped that, with restrictions lifted, audiences across the county can now experience fabulous performances in the coming months as we prepare for the return of local summer festivals and events.”

The closing date for applications is 4th April, 2022.

For details on how to apply to participate, please visit: https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/