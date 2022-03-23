Clare Weather: Wednesday, March 22, 2022

Today in Clare will be mainly dry and sunny. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly light southeasterly breezes.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Tonight will be dry mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees with light variable or southerly winds. Grass frost will form in parts with mist and fog patches around dawn.
Thursday and Friday will be dry with good spells of sunshine and light winds. Highest temperatures ranging from 13 degrees at the east and south coasts to 17 degrees inland. Turning cold again after dark with some frost and fog patches.
Current indications suggest high pressure remains in charge through to the end of the weekend and it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Saturday and Sunday with light variable or easterly breezes.
Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 16 degrees and turning cold at night with grass frosts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.