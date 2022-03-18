Clare Weather: Friday March 18, 2022

THIS Bank Holiday Friday kicks off dry with good sunny spells, but some sea fog and low cloud may drift into southern coastal areas through the morning.

It will be milder too away from southern coasts with highest temperatures of between 13 and 15 degrees inland. Cooler near the south coast in a moderately south-easterly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight, it will remain dry with plenty of clear skies. A little milder overnight too, with that south-east wind persisting. Lows of three to six degrees expected overnight, with a few isolated spots possibly going colder in the midlands.

The rather pleasant, dry and sunny spell of weather continues for Saturday with highs reaching the low-teens with 11 to 15 degrees expected. One or two showers may clip Munster later in the day. Mostly clear skies overnight but that southeast breeze persisting will help keep the overnight lows up slightly at four to sseven degrees, possibly a little colder in Ulster.

As for Sunday, sunny spells again with a little more cloud around, especially for the southwest. There may be a few showers too during the morning and afternoon, mainly in western counties. Further east will see the best of bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees with a moderate southeast breeze. Later in the evening the clearer skies over the eastern half of the country will allow temperatures to drop below freezing with some frost patches possible.

Monday will be a mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods. There may be some showers, although many places will have a mostly dry day. Highs of 10 to 14 degrees with a light easterly breeze.

Current indications showing a good deal of dry and sunny weather on Tuesday. Variable cloud cover at times, with the odd shower possible. Another mild day with highs of 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze.