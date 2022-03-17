Search

17 Mar 2022

Clare Weather for St Patrick's Day

Clare Weather: December 1, 2021

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

17 Mar 2022 10:26 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

THIS SAINT Patrick's Day morning will be mostly cloudy with showery rain moving eastwards across Munster. Through the afternoon, it will become drier and brighter with showers becoming isolated. Breezy with fresh, gusty southwest winds, which will ease later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tonight it will be dry with clear spells and frost in places. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees. Light and variable breezes will become southeasterly overnight.

Friday will be dry with good sunny spells. It will be noticeably milder with highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees and moderate south to southeast breezes. It will be coolest along south and east coasts and mildest in the midlands and Connacht. Friday night will be dry and clear with a light to moderate southeasterly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Saturday will be dry and mild with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly breezes. Through Saturday evening and night, showers will move up from the southeast and extend to much of the country overnight. Some will be heavy with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees, coldest in the north.

During Sunday morning there will be some further showers over the western half of the country. These will clear to the west and the day will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Continuing mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees and moderate east to southeast breezes.

