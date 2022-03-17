Search

17 Mar 2022

Clare students visit Council to learn about the Draft County Development Plan

Clare students visit Council to learn about the Draft County Development Plan

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

17 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Students from Scariff Community College visited the Clare County Council offices at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis on Wednesday, March 9, to discuss how their submission informed the preparation of the Draft Clare County Development Plan.

The visit was part of the public consultation process on the Draft Plan.

The third-year geography students, along with their teacher Ms Darina Sheridan, were welcomed to the Council Chamber by Council Chief Executive Pat Dowling, the Elected Members of Killaloe Municipal District, and Council Planning staff.

The 22 students who attended are the same students who made a submission during the pre-draft public consultation process in November 2020, when they were in second year, as part of a school project devised by the Forward Planning section in Clare County Council. At that time, the students participated in a virtual discussion with the Elected Members of Killaloe MD on their submission.

During their visit to the Council last week the students discussed how their submission informed the preparation of the Draft County Development Plan and learned how they can have their say again at this stage of the plan-making process before the deadline of 28th March.

Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Killaloe MD, chaired the event where Planning staff made presentations on the Development Plan before an open floor discussion on the students’ biggest concerns and desires for the future of Scariff and the wider East Clare area.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said the students’ proactive participation “demonstrated a high level of engagement, enthusiasm, and innovative thinking which is highly commended, particularly in the face of such unusual and challenging times during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Clare County Council is highlighting the importance of the engagement of young people and children in the plan-making process to ensure their voices are heard and help to plan for a county that they would want to continue to live, learn and work in.

Submissions on the Draft Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029 will be accepted from members of the public and prescribed stakeholders up until 4:00pm on Monday, 28th March, 2022.

To view the Plan and for further information on making a submission or observation, please visit https://clarecdp2023-2029. clarecoco.ie/stage2-draft/ display/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media