Clare Weather: Monday, March 14, 2022

A FEW showers during the morning, but most areas dry with good sunny spells developing, say Met Eireann.

Feeling pleasant with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Dry on Monday night with clear skies. Lowest temperatures of minus 1 to plus 3 degrees with a frost forming, mainly in the south and east with southerly breezes increasing fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts later in the night.

Tuesday will start dry with cloud building through the morning and rain arriving in the west by afternoon. During the afternoon and evening, rain will extend gradually eastwards. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Rain and drizzle on Tuesday night, most persistent in the east of the country. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus 4 degrees with winds falling light southerly.

Wednesday will be rather cloudy with rain and drizzle clearing from the east with drier and clearer weather by evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, will be a mainly dry day with some sunshine and just isolated showers early in the day. Afternoon temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes falling light southeast later.

Current indications suggest the settled spell that starts on Wednesday night will continue in to the weekend with sunshine, light winds and temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in the afternoon and clear skies at night allowing temperatures to fall below freezing bringing frost.