Clare LCDC announces recipients of Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme funding

It was announced recently that approximately €30,000 will be allocated towards social enterprises in Clare under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme.

The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme was launched in December 2021 by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, in support of social enterprises nationwide. One-million euro was announced to support social enterprises to purchase equipment or carry out repairs or upgrades enabling them to improve their service delivery.

Seven social enterprise organisations in Clare have been awarded funding:

Shannon Swimming and Leisure Centre Ltd

The Burren Centre, Kilfenora

Kilmihil People’s Park

Kilkee Waterworld

Raidió Corca Baiscinn

Mná Ag Gáire, Women’s Shed, Ennis

Irish Aerial Creation Centre, Corbally.



These projects intend to use the funding towards upgrading of their IT equipment, upgrading of present facilities and also the purchase of new equipment that will help these social enterprises continue to provide a valuable service to the people of Clare.

The scheme is being administered by Clare Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). Chairperson of Clare LCDC, Paul Patton (Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board), said: “The funding will support social enterprises across Clare that are providing valuable services in their communities. These social enterprises play a vital role in our communities by aiding the most vulnerable in our society.”

“This funding is essential in facilitating social enterprises to help improve the lives of those in our county,” said Cllr Gerry Flynn, Vice Chairperson of Clare LCDC, at the recent announcement of funding.

Welcoming the funding, Bernadette Haugh, Chief Officer of Clare LCDC, stated: “The scheme will help grow and aid social enterprises throughout the county. It will provide much needed funding which will help with refurbishments, repairs or the purchase of new equipment.”

The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme is just one initiative being taken by the Department of Rural and Community Development that helps support social enterprises and is complementary to various other supports provided by the Department.