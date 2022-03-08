Search

08 Mar 2022

Deaths in Clare: Tuesday March 8, 2022

Deaths in Clare: Tuesday March 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Eamonn McInerney Euroville, Ballyclough, Limerick / Clare

McINERNEY (Gravesend, Kent and formerly of Euroville, Ballyclough, Limerick and Mountshannon, Co. Clare) On March 4th, 2022, following a short illness, EAMONN beloved husband and best friend of Bríd (née Martin, Cahernorry, Drombanna, Co. Limerick) and loving father of Tracy, Seryta, Aoife and Shauna, grandad to Eliesh, Roan, Aisling & Belle, brother of Breeda and father-in-law of Paul and Lee.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, sister, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends and neighbours in Kent and Ireland.

Requiem mass on 1st April at 1pm in St John The Evangelist Church, Gravesend, Kent with cremation afterwards.

Eamonn’s ashes will be interred in the family grave on Holy Island, Mountshannon at a later date.

“May he rest in peace”

---------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here

