Walking tours and magic hurling among the highlights of Clare's Seachtain na Gaeilge programme

If you fancy a round of ‘iomándraíocht’ (magic hurling) in Bunratty Castle, an amhrán (song) at the Scariff seedsavers, a siúlóid (walk) at the holy wells of Clare or a poetry in nature adventure in Ennis, then Clare County Council has something for you in its Seachtain na Gaeilge programme for 2022.



The theme of Seachtain na Gaeilge 2022 is a celebration of life, ‘Amuigh Faoin Aer’ – the Great Outdoors. As springtime arrives, a series of bilingual events will showcase biodiversity, heritage and wellbeing. All events are free of charge/saor in aisce but numbers are limited and prior booking is essential.

Diarmuid Lyng, hurling star and TG4 presenter, will reveal his ‘iomándraíocht’, a playful reimagining of an ancient Gaelic sport, open to anyone, hurls provided.

Tony Kirby, Burren tour guide, will lead a relaxed 3km loop walk at Eagle’s Rock, Slieve Carran, stopping at two holy wells, on foot of his recent mapping project involving 270 tobair naofa across County Clare.

Siobhán de Paor, scríbhneoir agus file, poet and performer, will engage mind and body at Cois na hAbhna, inviting participants to conjure up ideas from the living nature around them.

At the Irish Seedsavers Association in Scariff, Úna Ní Chiosáin will lead a relaxed singing workshop with a springtime theme, inside and outside of the Blue Building.

Friday, 11th March – Slieve Carran – Eagle Rock – Tobair Naofa – 2pm-4pm

‘Leigheas, Reiligiúin agus Spraoi’

Loop walk and talk based around four Holy Wells, with guide Tony Kirby.

Monday, 14th March – Bunratty Castle – 2pm-4pm

Iomándraíocht with Diarmuid Lyng

Diarmuid Lyng, hurling star and TG4 presenter, will reveal his ‘iomándraíocht’, a playful reimagining of an ancient Gaelic sport, open to anyone, hurls provided.

Tuesday, 15th March – Ennis – Cois na hAbhna – 1pm-2.30pm

‘Filíocht mar leigheas’, Poetry as healing, at ease with ourselves, with Siobhán de Paor.

Everyone is a poet, everyone has something to share about themselves and the natural world around them.

Poetry teacher and performer Siobhán de Paor will guide us through a reflection on words and wellbeing, with nature as our inspiration and our senses as stenographer, calling on the natural surroundings by Cois na hAbhna, on the Gort road.

Wednesday, 16th March – Scariff Irish Seedsavers’ Association, the Blue Building – 1pm-2.30pm

Amhrán nua – a new song

Amhrán le Úna Ní Chiosáin. This workshop will celebrate the arrival of spring with a song on the theme and conversation around the importance of the seedsavers as a vital hub for planetary wellbeing. No singing experience needed and if you prefer to listen, beidh sé sin ceart go leor freisin.

More information – Michael McCaughan, Irish Language Officer, Clare County Council; bookings, gaeilge@clarecoco.ie or call 087-1138162

Tuilleadh eolais – Michael McCaughan/087-6124011