Watch: Clare athlete breaks course record in Bundoran 10 event

Jake O'Regan of St. John's AC crosses the line
Clare athlete Jake O'Regan (St John's AC) won the Bundoran 10 event in a new course record time of 48 minutes, 40 seconds as more than 800 people participated in the event. This was the second consecutive week that he has broken a course record. Last week he broke the Adare 10k record in Limerick.
Eoin Mullan of Omagh Harriers was second in 50:59 while Tudor Moldovan, Clonliffe Harriers, was third in 51:58.
The first Donegal man home was Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC in 52:49, closely followed by Milford AC duo Mark McPaul and Marty Lynch in 53:53 and 54:59 respectively while Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC was seventh in 55:39.
With bright sunshine, no breeze and temperatures of around ten degrees conditions were ideal and the event was a major success.
Eimear Gormley of Letterkenny AC was the first female over the line, in 1:04.52, followed by Cora Regan, Drumshanbo AC, in 1:05.26 while Donna Evans, Clones AC, was third in 1:05.39
There was a super turnout for the Bundoran 10 with more than 800 competitiors taking part.
The full results can be found HERE
There was also a 10 mile walk which attracted big numbers as well.
