Clare Weather - Thursday, February 24, 2022

IT will be cold and windy or very windy today with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to treacherous conditions in some parts. Again there is a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highs of five to seven degrees Celsius but feeling much colder in mostly strong and gusty westerly winds, with near gale force winds near the coast. Winds will be very strong at times in parts of west Munster with gale force winds near the coast.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Drier for tomorrow and Saturday before turning wet for a time later this weekend.

Tonight, it will feel raw in rather brisk northwest winds with some further scattered wintry showers, mainly confined to western and northern coasts overnight. Long clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of zero to four degrees with frost and possible ice developing later, that's as the winds ease.

Tomorrow, mostly dry with good sunny spells and just light southwest breezes. During the afternoon however, cloud will build across much of the western half of the country as winds freshen on western coasts. The odd spot of drizzle is possible in Atlantic fringes later. Highest temperatures will range between eight and 10 degrees.

Little change tomorrow night, though southerly winds will freshen towards morning, with strong winds developing on western coasts. Lowest temperatures of two to seven degrees, coolest across eastern counties.

As for Saturday, it'll remain mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle across southern and western counties. Windy in coastal areas with winds strong there. Highest temperatures of eight to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Rain is expected to move in across the country during Saturday night, turning heavy at times, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds. A clearance will develop across Atlantic counties later. Lowest temperatures of two to seven degrees, coolest across western counties.

The last of the overnight rain is likely to clear early on Sunday, leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells and just light south to southwest breezes. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees.