Terms of reference for the Shannon estuary economic taskforce confirmed

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD have today published the terms of reference for the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce, following Government approval for its establishment.

The new Taskforce will assess the strategic strengths and comparative advantages of the Shannon Estuary and scope out potential opportunities for the area. The group will produce a report, specifying the actions which can be taken to create jobs and opportunities in the region by October of this year.

The Tánaiste said: “The Shannon Estuary has the people, connectivity and natural resources to become an economic powerhouse. There is huge potential for economic development and job creation in the region, in areas such as wind, hydrogen and solar energy for example. The newly established Technological University of the Shannon will add to the talent pool and research and development capacity of the area, providing the skills and innovation needed for the region to exploit new and exciting opportunities.

“Since the foundation of the State, the Shannon Estuary has a proud history of leading industrial development; Ardnacrusha, Shannon Airport, Moneypoint, the Shannon Free Zone and the growth in industry we’ve seen in and around Limerick City as well as the development of UL. Now we must look ahead to the future. This group will help us set out the economic vision for the estuary for the next 20-30 years. The Taskforce will look at what makes the Shannon Estuary unique, how can it make the most of its position, resources and strategic advantage. It will examine the important sites, the region’s infrastructural and investment needs and specify the actions required from national and local government, as well as from other stakeholders, to exploit those areas of potential.

“This is a relatively quick piece of work. We are opening the call for expressions of interest for membership to the Taskforce today and expect a report back by October of this year. I look forward to receiving it and encourage those interested to get involved and apply now.”