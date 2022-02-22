Cargo plan makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport following mayday call

File photo
A CARGO plane had to make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this morning after the crew were alerted to a potential fire onboard.
A spokesperson for Shannon Group has confirmed that a cargo aircraft, Cargolux Boeing 747-400(ER), routing from Miami to Amsterdam diverted to Shannon Airport this morning having declared an emergency Mayday - around an hour from Shannon.
The aircraft landed safely at 5.52am where a multi-agency response was mounted involving the airport's fire and rescue service, and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations.
Personnel from the National Ambulance Service and gardaí were also deployed to the airport as a precaution. The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI were also alerted.
On checking there was no fire found on board the aircraft and the flight resumed its journey taking off from Shannon at approximately 11.30am.
