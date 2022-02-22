National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed

Coronavirus Covid-19
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,294 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Monday 21st February, 4,060* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 608 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 54 are in ICU.
