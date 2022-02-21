Search

21 Feb 2022

National Covid-19 cases from last three days announced

Virus rate in Offaly increases again as county remains at top of Covid chart in Ireland

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

21 Feb 2022 5:34 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,473 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Sunday 20th February, 2,865 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Saturday 19th February, the HPSC was notified of 4,847 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

3,076 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday 20th February, the HPSC was notified of 3,351 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

2,574 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 634 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 53 are in ICU.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West are advising people in Limerick to avail of the flu vaccine in order to reduce the risk of severe illness associated with the flu.

The department have said we can expect further increases in infections in the community as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.

While the flu did not circulate widely in the Mid-West region during the 2020/21 flu season, there is now evidence that influenza is circulating as the numbers of cases notified have increased in recent weeks.

