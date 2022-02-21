Ryanair confirm new Shannon Airport route to Spain

Ryanair have today confirmed a new route to Barcelona Girona service from Shannon Airport. The new service will operate twice weekly, each Tuesday and Saturday, commencing Tuesday, March 29th until the end of October 2022.

This is the second service by Ryanair to the Catalonia region from Shannon Airport.

Welcoming the service Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon, “We know that restoring connectivity is important to our airport customers and that is why we have been working hard with our airline partners to create exciting holiday opportunities. This is incredibly positive news for Shannon Airport. We have been working closely with Ryanair to deliver this service and are looking forward to the commencement of it at the end of March.”

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said, “We are pleased to add this new route to Girona as part of our summer ‘22 schedule from Shannon. This route will operate twice weekly for the summer season, starting from 29th March. Girona is the perfect destination for anyone seeking an authentic Spanish city escape, with its winding cobbled streets, medieval architecture and tasty Spanish cuisine. Check out the lowest fares on Ryanair.com.”

Girona is an exciting destination with an impressive medieval quarter at its centre and a rich heritage. Its proximity to Barcelona makes it a great base from which to explore the Costa Brava.

Barcelona is considered by many to be both the cosmopolitan and cultural capital of Spain and is famous for its stunning architecture, vibrant cultural heritage, lively nightlife, sandy beaches, wonderful cuisine, and a world-class football team! Just two and a half hours flight time from Shannon, Barcelona is a popular destination for sunseekers and those looking for a city break.

Shannon Airport recently introduced new cutting-edge security scanning equipment which halves the time spent in this area of the airport. It also means that passengers no longer need to separate their liquids into clear plastic bags or limit the size of liquid to 100mls so long as it can fit into their cabin bag. Laptops can also be packed in cabin bags.

For more on the new Barcelona Girona service visit Ryanair.com and www.shannonairport.ie