Shannon Airport issue flight update as Storm Eunice takes hold

Shannon Group has this morning confirmed that a Ryanair Birmingham flight (FR3470) due to depart Shannon at 7.40am has been delayed.
Nandi O’Sullivan, Head of Communications confirmed "The flight will depart once winds ease. We will continue to monitor the impact of Storm Eunice and advise intending passengers to check with their airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.