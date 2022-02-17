Search

17 Feb 2022

Status red warning to disrupt operations at Ennis Hospital

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

17 Feb 2022 8:31 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Due to the Status Red wind warning issued by Met Éireann for Clare between 3am until 8am on Friday February 18, all outpatient appointments and elective procedures in Ennis Hospital are being cancelled tomorrow (Friday).  Impacted patients are being contacted directly by Ennis Hospital.
 
Vaccination clinics at the West County Hotel, Ennis are also postponed.   Anyone affected by these cancellations will be notified as soon as possible about a rescheduled date.


The Medical Assessment Unit in Ennis Hospital will operate as normal, as will the Injury Unit which will open from 8am to 8pm. 


Services at all other hospital sites in the MidWest; University Hospital Limerick, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital and University Maternity Hospital Limerick will operate as normal.


Keep up to date with @HSELive @ULHospitals on Twitter and visit www.hse.ie for all the latest regarding our services.  

