Met Eireann issue RED wind warning for Clare

Met Eireann have changed the weather warning in place for Clare from orange to red.
Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds. Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide.
Issued: 16:34 Thursday 17/02/2022
Valid from: 03:00 Friday 18/02/2022 to 08:00 Friday 18/02/2022
