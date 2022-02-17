Deaths in Clare: Thursday February 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Sean Cotter, Dysart, Maurice’s Mills, Co. Clare, 16th February 2022.Beloved son of Mary and John, dearly loved brother of Michael, Oliver, Declan, Mary, Pauline, Padraig, Donal, Sinead and Noelle. Sadly missed by his sisters in law, brothers in law, adored nieces and nephews, aunts , uncles, wonderful neighbours, friends and relatives. Reposing in Inagh Church this Friday the 18th Feb from 6pm with funeral prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass on Saturday the 19th February at 12 noon and burial after in adjoining cemetery. May Sean Rest in Peace.Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pieta House. Sean's funeral mass can be viewed on https://inaghkilnamonaparish.ie/ Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.
The funeral will be following the current HSE guidelines. No shaking of hands and please wear a face mask.
