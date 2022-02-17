Status Orange weather warning confirmed for Clare

A Status Orange Weather Warning comes into effect for County Clare from 3.00am until 11.00am on Friday, February 18. This is in addition to the Status Yellow Weather Warning which will already be in place from 1.00am until 3.00pm on Friday February 18, 2022.

Met Éireann has advised that due to Storm Eunice, north-westerly winds will reach mean speeds of up to 130km/h. Due to a combination of storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected, and people should stay away from all coastal areas during the times outlined.

Clare County Council is also advising members of the public to avoid unnecessary travel where possible, but if you must travel, please slow down and take care when driving, and charge mobile phones before travelling. It is also advised to secure any street or outdoor furniture.

The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800-372999/021-2382410.

After the Status Orange warning, motorists should be aware that fallen trees, debris, localised flooding, and surface water can be expected on the roads in coastal areas and motorists should proceed with extreme caution.

The Council’s emergency phone number is 087-4169496 and the main Council Customer Support line will be open from 8.00am on Friday, 18th February, at 065-6821616.

For life-at-risk situations please dial 999.

Clare County Council will be monitoring the situation for any changes in the weather forecast and will issue further updates. In addition, please check Met Éireann for updates.