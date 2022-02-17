Search

17 Feb 2022

Status Orange weather warning confirmed for Clare

Status Orange weather warning confirmed for Clare

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

17 Feb 2022 4:27 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

A Status Orange Weather Warning comes into effect for County Clare from 3.00am until 11.00am on Friday, February 18. This is in addition to the Status Yellow Weather Warning which will already be in place from 1.00am until 3.00pm on Friday February 18, 2022.

Met Éireann has advised that due to Storm Eunice, north-westerly winds will reach mean speeds of up to 130km/h. Due to a combination of storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected, and people should stay away from all coastal areas during the times outlined.

Clare County Council is also advising members of the public to avoid unnecessary travel where possible, but if you must travel, please slow down and take care when driving, and charge mobile phones before travelling. It is also advised to secure any street or outdoor furniture.

The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800-372999/021-2382410.

After the Status Orange warning, motorists should be aware that fallen trees, debris, localised flooding, and surface water can be expected on the roads in coastal areas and motorists should proceed with extreme caution.

The Council’s emergency phone number is 087-4169496 and the main Council Customer Support line will be open from 8.00am on Friday, 18th February, at 065-6821616.

For life-at-risk situations please dial 999.

Clare County Council will be monitoring the situation for any changes in the weather forecast and will issue further updates. In addition, please check Met Éireann for updates.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media