National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,268 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Tuesday 15 February, 4,613* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
There has been a total of 6,399 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 108 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).**
As of 8am today, 631 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 62 are in ICU.
