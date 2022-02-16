Search

16 Feb 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Clare weather

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

16 Feb 2022 9:39 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Very windy today in Limerick as westerly winds increase strong to near gale and gusty overland with gales along coasts, bringing the risk of some coastal flooding from wave overtopping.

Further blustery spells of rain through the afternoon. Afternoon highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A very unsettled week ahead with the weather expected to cause some disruption at times so please keep up to date with our Met Eireann Warnings webpage. 


Storm Dudley will track to the north of Ireland this afternoon and evening. Warnings are in operation for the country. After a brief respite on Thursday, Storm Eunice looks likely to track up over parts of Ireland later on Thursday night and during Friday, bringing with it the potential for some severe winds. It also has the potential to bring falls of snow.

Wednesday Night: A very windy and wet evening in store for many of us. Gale or strong gale force winds will affect areas in the far north of the country with blustery westerly winds elsewhere. Outbreaks of rain or sleet will become more persistent in the north of the country, but will gradually ease further south with lows overnight of 2 to 4 degrees. Stormy conditions are possible for a time around western and northern coastal areas with the risk of some coastal flooding from wave overtopping possible.

Deaths in Clare: Tuesday February 15, 2021

Thursday: Another wet day for western areas with brisk northwest winds bringing in plenty of showers for coastal areas in the west and north. It will be a little drier and brighter further east however with highs of 7 to 11 degrees.

Thursday night: A change to far more unsettled weather as a developing weather system from the southwest brings spells of rain, sleet and hill snow up over the country which will be heavy at times along with strong and blustery winds. The winds will be very strong and gusty with overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees and with severe winds possibly, stormy conditions, developing in southwestern coastal areas later.

Friday: A very wet and blustery morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow. Cyclonic winds will become northerly and will be severe in some parts with stormy conditions possible locally. Sunny spells will develop but it will be very showery with sleet and snow showers likely.

Weekend: It will remain very unsettled for the weekend with strong and blustery westerly winds feeding in plenty of showers across the country on Saturday and Sunday. The showers will be heavy at times too particularly on Sunday along Atlantic coastal counties.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media