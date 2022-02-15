Deaths in Clare: Tuesday February 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Tim Browne, Ballybricken, Grange, Co. Limerick and formerly of Dromelihy Hill, Cooraclare, Co. Clare. Peacefully, at home with his family.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Chris (nee Doyle), his daughter Tina O’Dwyer, and his sons Stephen, Joseph, Declan, Damien and Caimin. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren, son-in-law Jarlath and daughters-in-law Maria, Joanne and Caroline. Beloved brother of Patrick Browne (Dromelihy Hill), the late Christy Browne (Lahinch), the late Maureen Duggan (Ennis) and brother-in-law Donal Duggan.

Remembered by his nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home Ballyneety on Wednesday, 16th February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for 11.30am Mass Thursday at St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, with burial afterwards in Caherelly Cemetery.

Please ensure that public health advice is adhered to at all times. For those wishing to express their condolences can do so in the condolence section. Letters of sympathy and mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Helen Moran (née Ryan) Derry, Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Knockalough, Clare



Peacefully at home, after a long illness in the loving arms of her family. Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Enda and Claire. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters and brothers Áine, Noreen, Michael, Patricia, Des, Gerard, Siobhán, and Ethel, daughter-in-law Niamh, son in law Tom, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Éanna, Shane, James, Ella, and Rían relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home, in Derry, Rathcabbin this Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, the 17th of February, to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for funeral mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

