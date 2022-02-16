Funding for Clare road upgrades welcomed

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed the allocation of €34.9 million million for regional and local roads in Clare. The funding, announced by the Transport Minister today, is broken down under a number of subcategories and includes a massive €11.8 million for the Shannon River Crossing.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see such a large quantity of money coming into Clare for the regional and local roads,” said Deputy Crowe.

“It’s a huge increase from last year’s allocation of €25.2 million.

“The largest section of funding – totalling just shy of €35 million - will go towards restoration and improvements on the county’s regional and local roads.

“There is a vast network of these once you come off the dual carriageway or the motorway and drive into rural Clare and they provide essential connectivity not only for those who live in these areas but also for tourists and those traversing through our county.

“I’m also thrilled to note that €11.8 million is being made available for the Shannon Crossing project.

“The total cost of this is in the region of €69m and this fresh wave of funding will really help this come to fruition.

“€602,000 has been ringfenced for rehabilitation of bridges; €529,000 for safety improvement works and €380,000 for former national roads.

“Henchy’s Cross on the main Ennis to Tulla road has been granted a further €70,000, following last year’s €100,000.

“Those familiar with this section will be all too aware that it’s very difficult to see approaching cars and I hope that this funding will help to permanently address that issue.

“The final €683,000 of Clare’s slice of funding has been granted under the Climate Change and Adaptation Resilience strand.

“It’s also important to note that these grants supplement local authorities’ own resources and do not represent the total investment in our county for the year – but this financing will play a huge role in ensuring that the network of roads here is up to scratch.”