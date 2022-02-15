Search

15 Feb 2022

Shannon Airport upgrade works due to be completed next week

The much anticipated airfield rehabilitation works, at a cost of over €5.3million,  are due for completion this week at Shannon Airport. 

The rehabilitation works involved three separate areas of the airfield: the resurfacing of the executive jet and light aircraft park; the extension of a section the apron (which facilitates aircraft for the loading and unloading of cargo, passengers and for refuelling), and the resurfacing of the long-term aircraft parking area.

Over 40 jobs were created during the airport’s latest airfield upgrade work, which commenced in October 2021 and were undertaken by Clare Civil Engineering. 

Commenting on the initiative, Shannon Airport’s Director of Operations, Niall Maloney said: “The €5.35 million project, which was 50% funded by the Department of Transport will future proof the airport’s airfield and enhance operations. 

“We are extremely grateful for the funding support from the Department of Transport that has enabled us to complete this project. 

“We are in a period of rebuilding and recovering at Shannon Airport, following severe global travel restrictions. This time has allowed us to focus on key elements and provide longevity to the airport infrastructure, developed for our aircraft and associated operators.”

Head of Engineering at Shannon Commercial Properties, Grainne Mc Inerney said: “Over the past 18 weeks a team of 60 people have worked extremely hard to ensure our airfield rehabilitation project is completed. We would like to thank our design consultants RPS Consulting Engineers, and Clare Civil Engineering Company Ltd who carried out this remedial work.”

This brings total investment in upgrade works at the airfield in the last five years to €20 million. The project follows a major upgrade to the airport’s runway in 2017 which saw the resurfacing of the Shannon Airport runway, the replacement of runway edge and centre line lighting with energy efficient LED lighting and other associated works.

