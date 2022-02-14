Deaths in Clare: Monday February 14, 2022

The death has occurred of Francis Forde

1 Considine's Terrace Ennis, Ennis, Clare / Carron, Clare



Francis (Frank) Forde, 1 Considine's Terrace, Ennis and formerly of Glanquin, Carron, Co Clare on 13th February 2022 peacefully at Cahercalla Hospice. Predeceased by his mother Delia and father Christy, brothers Michael and Paul Forde, James Flanagan and sister Christina O' Loughlin. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat Flanagan, Robert (Bob) Forde and sister Teresa Hever, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in O'Halloran's Funeral Home, Corofin on Tuesday 15th February from 6 o'clock to 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday 16th February at 1 o'clock in the Church of St Columba's, Carron, Co Clare followed by burial afterwards in Carron Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Franciscan Friary, Ennis.

Mass can be viewed live on the following link

https://funeralslive.ie/francis-forde/

Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence link below.

The death has occurred of Teresa Griffey (née Callinan)

Ballybreen, Kilfenora, Clare



The death has occurred of Teresa (Tesa) Griffey (née Callinan) of Ballybreen, Kilfenora, Co.Clare. February 13th, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Nurses and staff of Ennis General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mickey), parents Mary and Patrick, brothers Willie, Thomas, John, Micko, Pappy, Chrissie and Jimmy, sisters baby Birdie, May, Annie, Eta, Kitty, Berna and Birdie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Matthew, Martin, Mehall and Pappy, daughter Birdie, daughters in law Gertie and Sheila, son in law Gerry, grandchildren Michael, Áine, Laura, Brian and Thomas, sister in law Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St.Fachnan’s Church, Kilfenora on Tuesday evening from 5.30 to 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Doolin. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Ennistymon Community Hospital. Please observe current Government guidelines regarding Covid 19, no shaking of hands. Messages of sympathy can be left using condolences link below.

