Daily Covid-19 national figures confirmed

Face masks
THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Sunday 13 February, 3,609* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday 12 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 3,650 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 13 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2,950 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 665 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 67 are in ICU.
Pictured with Minister Eamon Ryan are Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group and Niall Maloney, Airport Operations and Commercial Director at Shannon Airport | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.