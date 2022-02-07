Search

07 Feb 2022

Latest Covid-19 figures confirmed

Coronavirus

Coronavirus / Covid-19

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

07 Feb 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of a further 3,975 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Sunday 6 February, 4,478 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal.

On Saturday,  February 5, the HPSC was notified of 6,260 PCR-confirmed cases of the disease while 4,717 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

Yesterday, Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 4,933 new PCR-confirmed cases while 3,803 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 76 are in ICU.

Iceland objects to new Aldi store in Limerick

Last week, UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare marked the administration of the 500,000 dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the region.

As the milestone was reached, UL Hospitals Group CEO, Prof Colette Cowan; Chief Operating Officer Noreen Spillane and Maria Bridgeman, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer, visited the three vaccination centres in Limerick, Nenagh and Ennis.

The delivery of the half-a-million vaccines was significantly accelerated in the pre-Christmas period, due to demand for vaccine boosters, and the take-up of walk-in clinics both for boosters and primary doses.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media