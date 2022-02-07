Latest Covid-19 figures confirmed

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of a further 3,975 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Sunday 6 February, 4,478 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal.

On Saturday, February 5, the HPSC was notified of 6,260 PCR-confirmed cases of the disease while 4,717 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

Yesterday, Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 4,933 new PCR-confirmed cases while 3,803 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 76 are in ICU.

Last week, UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare marked the administration of the 500,000 dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the region.

As the milestone was reached, UL Hospitals Group CEO, Prof Colette Cowan; Chief Operating Officer Noreen Spillane and Maria Bridgeman, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer, visited the three vaccination centres in Limerick, Nenagh and Ennis.

The delivery of the half-a-million vaccines was significantly accelerated in the pre-Christmas period, due to demand for vaccine boosters, and the take-up of walk-in clinics both for boosters and primary doses.