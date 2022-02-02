Search

03 Feb 2022

National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

Outbreak of Covid-19 at large Dundalk company

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

02 Feb 2022 3:56 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,940* PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.  In addition, on Tuesday 1 February, 6,620** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. 

There has been a total of 6,228 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 92 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

As of 8am today, 630 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 65 are in ICU. 

Irish health officials have warned that the level of Covid-19 infection in Ireland will remain high into the near future.


The chief medical officer also indicated on Wednesday that the exact future of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is yet to be determined, as Ireland hopes to move beyond the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The appearance of Dr Tony Holohan, alongside other officials, at a Oireachtas health committee meeting on Wednesday came less than two weeks after the Government announced a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Many politicians took the opportunity to look back retrospectively on Ireland’s handling of the pandemic, as well as probing what lessons have been learned from the last two years.

Politicians also repeatedly paid tribute to the work of Dr Holohan and his colleagues since the pandemic began.

In his opening statement, Dr Holohan said the current epidemiological situation is “broadly positive” and that the country is in a “much improved situation”.

Key indicators such as case numbers, hospital and ICU admissions and demand for testing are all reducing.

However, he also warned “the pandemic is not over”, and that other variants of concerns are likely to emerge after Omicron.

Taking questions from TDs and senators, the chief medical officer doubled down on that warning.

Dr Holohan warned that he expects a “high level of infection” to continue into the future.

He also said that health officials had noticed a “slight increase” in transmission levels among 19 to 24-year-olds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media