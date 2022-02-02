Clare Weather: Wednesday February 2, 2021

A mix of cloud and bright spells on Wednesday with just isolated patches of drizzle. Cloud will increase during the day and outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will become more frequent. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with a moderate westerly wind.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Unsettled with oftentimes brisk westerly winds. A colder interlude will be followed by somewhat milder weather this weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and drizzle. However, it will become drier away from west and northwest fringes overnight. Becoming breezy though too, in freshening southwesterly winds. Frost free with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

THURSDAY: Thursday morning will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, however patchy drizzle will continue to affect western coastal areas. Rain will move into the northwest into the afternoon, heavy at times. The band of rain will move southeastwards across the country through the afternoon and evening. It will be windy and sometimes squally, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds developing. Winds will turn west to northwest and ease a little once the rain clears through. Temperatures in the early afternoon will be around 10 to 12 degrees, but will drop sharply as the rain clears.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The band of rain will clear southwards early on Thursday night with dry, cold and clear weather developing for a time. However, scattered showers of rain, hail or sleet, will move into the northwest and west. The showers will extend further inland later in the night but many parts of the south and east will stay dry. Some snow showers are possible on mountains in Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

FRIDAY: Friday will be cold and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or sleet. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cold with clear spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds.

THE WEEKEND: There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the weekend, but at the moment it looks like it will be relatively mild with blustery outbreaks of rain; driest across southern counties.