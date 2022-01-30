Clare Weather: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Mostly dry to start today in Limerick, but outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in the west will gradually extend eastwards.

Then through the afternoon a band of heavier rain, accompanied by strong and gusty westerly winds, will quickly move through. Clear spells and scattered showers will follow. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Remaining unsettled, breezy at times with showers or longer spells of rain. Temperatures remain above average for the time of year with little risk of frost again till later in the week.

TONIGHT: Dry in most areas tonight with clear spells, but a scattering of showers will persist, mostly over Ulster where a few may turn wintry over high ground. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds.

MONDAY: Monday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading from the northwest in the afternoon and evening while highest temperatures will range from 8 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: A cloudy night with light rain persisting in west Ulster and just isolated outbreaks of rain elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees as westerly winds increase fresh and blustery.

TUESDAY: Blustery and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Milder though with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees as westerly winds gradually ease mostly moderate.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy although a few more brighter spells are expected than previous days. Scattered outbreaks of rain wil be most frequent in the west with the best of the drier brighter conditions in the east. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

THURSDAY: Similar to previous days with a mix of cloud, brighter spells and outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Persistent and locally heavy rain will spread from the northwest later in the day and overnight. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Remaining unsettled with showery outbreaks of rain a little fresher too on Friday and Saturday, milder conditions will return though on Sunday.