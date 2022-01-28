National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,109* PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Thursday 27 January, 4,482** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. As of 8am today, 707 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU.
The number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care has fallen below 70 for the first time since July of last year. Latest figures show that there are just 69 Covid-positive patients in ICU today.
The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has also dropped again, and now stands at 707.
