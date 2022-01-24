Active travel funding for Clare is welcomed

The allocation of almost €5.3 million to Clare County Council under the Active Travel funding programme has been widely welcomed.

The National Transport Authority has issued the funding to local authorities nationwide, with a view to spending €289 million on walking and cycling infrastructure across 2022.

A total of 32 projects in Clare have been selected by Clare County Council to benefit under this funding, with grants ranging from €10,000 up to €590,000.

“Any investment in active travel is one that must wholeheartedly be welcomed for a myriad of reasons – but an investment of this scale isn’t one that comes around too often,” said Deputy Cathal Crowe.

“Our county, being both rural and a tourism hub, is already known for its stunning walks and cycle routes so to have the opportunity to upgrade and enhance our offering is of vital importance to us, both economically and for the people living in Clare.

“There is a significant investment coming for the county’s footpaths, which is something that many people will be glad to hear." Mr Crowe concluded.

Joe Carey TD also added his welcome for the funding. “Government funding of €5,289,000 has been provided to Clare County Council today under the latest round of the Active Travel Scheme. Projects across County Clare are set to receive targeted funding towards making walking and cycling in our villages, towns safe and sustainable”.

“I want to pay tribute to Clare County Council’s Roads Engineers in our Municipal Districts across the County who put a lot of time and effort in preparing these successful applications. There is unprecedented funding available to Councils to upgrade footpaths, walking routes and cycle routes and Clare County Council it clearly availing of this new opportunity.”

“This scheme has proven to be a huge success across the county and country. A new aspect of this scheme is the Safe Routes to School Programme and €210,00 has been provided to the County to assist in delivering this new programme to County Clare. This is the first such allocation and I am aware that schools around the county are currently progressing plans customised to their specific needs and challenges, the Safe Routes to School Programme will deliver infrastructure on the route to and in front of our schools making it easier for children, parents and teachers to safely walk, cycle and scoot to school every day”.

Welcoming the announcement of the NTA funding Clare Green Party Senator Róisín Garvey said, “Having worked on active travel with schools and communities all across Clare for 14 years, it is great to see Clare County Council receiving the funding they have badly needed to make our county a more walking and cycling friendly County, thanks to the commitment of Minister Eamon Ryan and myself to the same. Active travel benefits us mentally and physically. It helps connect communities, provide alternatives for people who don’t drive, reduce air pollution and dependence on cars and reconnect the very fabric of society, long broken due to over dependence on cars.”

Project Name



Pedestrian / Cycle Bridge Package - Quinn, Creegh, Doonbeg, Cooraclare, Carrigaholt, Inagh, €230,000

Cycle Schemes - Ennis €75,000

Footpath Package A - Ennis €370,000

Footpath Package B - Doonbeg, Kilmihil, Cross, Labasheeda, Connolly, Quilty, Carrigaholt, Kilrush, Meelick, Kilbaha, Kilmurry Village, Sixmilebridge, Kildysart, Kilmaley, Kilkee €590,000

Miltown Malbay Footpaths €150,000

Ennistymon/Lahinch Footpath Improvements and Public Lighting €64,000

Doolin Footpaths and Pedestrian Crossing €50,000

Spanish Point Connectivity €215,000

Ballycasey Close Green Area - Shannon Footpaths €200,000

Shannon Banks River Walk €5,000

Killaloe Footpaths €120,000

Pedestrian Crossings - Lisdoonvarna €100,000

Public Lighting - Ennis €140,000

Drumindoora Walking/Cycling Infrastructure €200,000

Kilrush Walking/Cycling Infrastructure 1 €10,000

Lahinch Cycle Lane €10,000

Ennis Town ABTA/Mobility PlanShannon Town Mobility Plan €150,000

Quinn Village Footpaths €175,000

Kilrush Walking / Cycling Infrastructure 2 €89,000

Tulla Footpaths €575,000

Lissycasey Footpaths €250,000

Ennis Town Enhancement, Co-Creating €500,000

Safe to Schools Programme - Support Infrastructure €210,000

Low Cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing Schemes €60,000

Light Segregation Cycle Schemes €75,000

Low-Cost Permeability Measures €50,000

Additional Outdoor Infrastructure €50,000

Ennis N85 Cycle Facilities €100,000

Design of new cycling/walking connectivity in Ennis. €75,000

Ardnacrusha to Athlunkard Bridge €100,000

Ennis Park & Stride €100,000

Clare County Council Active Travel Office - Staff Costs €160,000

Cycle Parking €50,000

Total €5,298,000