National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,523* confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Wednesday 19 January, 5,048** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 896 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.
Meanwhile Clare people can look forward to an earlier than planned lifting of Covid restrictions, the Taoiseach has said.Micheál Martin said that current restrictions were due to stay in place until the end of the month but they could be lifted next week.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting today (January 20) to discuss the easing of restrictions. It is expected that Nphet will approve the removal of the 8pm closing for the events and hospitality sector that has been in place since before Christmas.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.