Deaths in Clare: Tuesday January 18, 2021

The unexpected death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Bansha, Kilkee, Co. Clare and formerly of McSweeney Terrace, Kilkee

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian (nee Hogan)(Clonmel, Tipperary), his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours, ex work colleagues Clare County Council and his many friends

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing on Thursday evening 20th January at Lillis’ Funeral Home in Kilkee from 5.30p.m. until 7.00p.m.

Funeral arriving on Friday morning 21st January to St. Senan’s Church, Kilkee for Requiem Mass at 11.00a.m. followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2.00p.m.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to, the wearing of face masks and strictly no hand shaking please.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilkee Parish Webcam and Cremation Service on Shannon Crematorium

Family Flowers Only Please

The death has occurred of Michael Duggan Ballymacuiggan, Ennis, Clare



Michael Duggan, Ballymacuiggan, Ennis, Co. Clare. Peacefully, at Carrigoran Nursing Home in his 98th year. Michael is survived by his beloved wife Meta, daughters Marie and Áine, sons Tom, Liam, Seán and Pádraig, brothers Br. Seán (Dublin) and Fr. Pádraig (Melbourne), his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Tadgh and Liam, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours. Michael is predeceased by his stepbrother Br. T.P. Leo who we remember also at this time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm for family and friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Barefield on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in Templemaley Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carrigoran Nursing Home. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed through the following Livestream link www.doorabarefieldparish.ie/barefield-webcam/

Messages of sympathy can be left by clicking on the Condolence Button below or private messages of sympathy can be emailed to info@murphysfuneralhome.ie

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in place on Wednesday with those attending the house requested to approach from the Drumcliffe direction only. Thank you for your co-operation. Those attending on Wednesday and Thursday are respectfully asked to adhere to Social Distancing requirements at all times.

Enquiries to: Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002

