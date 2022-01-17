Clare Weather: Monday, January 17, 2022

TODAY will brighten up as any lingering fog and frost clears leaving a generally dry morning with good spells of sunshine, say Met Eireann.

It will become cloudier from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds, becoming fresh at times during the afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday night: Coldest early on over much of Ulster and Leinster with lowest temperatures there of 0 to 4 degrees. Milder and cloudier conditions in the west and southwest will extend eastwards across the country, with outbreaks of rain following into western and southwestern counties towards morning along with freshening southerly winds. Light to moderate winds elsewhere will allow mist and some hill fog to form.

Tuesday: Largely dry to start over the eastern half of the country with some bright spells. Outbreaks of rain will continue to push in from the west during the morning, heaviest near coastal areas but becoming lighter and patchier as it moves further east. The rain will ease through the morning, becoming dry but dull and cloudy for most for the afternoon, with just occasional bright spells. Some patchy rain and drizzle will remain. Milder than recent days though with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Tuesday night: Largely cloudy and mild at first with patchy rain and drizzle along with some mist and fog in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. A band of more persistent rain will move into the north and northwest during the night with winds veering northwesterly but the rain will become patchier as it moves further south. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, occurring towards morning.

Wednesday: The last of the overnight rain will die out during the early morning leaving a largely dry albeit cloudy day with just a few spots of drizzle. Later in the afternoon, some bright spells will break through, especially in the south. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday night: Clouds will clear across much of the country early in the night with temperatures falling to between 0 and 4 degrees in light northwesterly breezes with some mist and fog patches forming. Staying slightly milder in parts of the north and west where it will stay cloudier.

Thursday: A dry day with just the odd spot of drizzle. It will be cloudier over much of Connacht and Ulster with the best of the sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light breezes.

Friday: Remaining mostly cloudy over Ulster and Connacht with the chance of some light rain or drizzle at times. Dry elsewhere with some sunny spells developing. Cool with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees generally in light variable breezes.

Next weekend: Current indications suggest that high pressure will remain over the country to give a mostly settled day on Saturday before it gradually retreats to the southeast during Sunday with light rain and drizzle moving in from the south.