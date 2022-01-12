UPDATE: Limerick man remains in 'serious condition' following collision

A LIMERICK man involved in a road traffic collision on Sunday remains in a "serious condition" in hospital this Wednesday.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a crash on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety. The single vehicle incident occurred shortly after 11pm on Sunday.
The driver of a van, a male aged in his 30s, was rushed to University Hospital Limerick. The popular man is understood to be from County Limerick and runs a business in the city.
A garda spokesperson said this Wednesday that the matter remains the subject of an ongoing garda investigation and made a further appeal for witnesses to come forward.
