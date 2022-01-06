Clare Weather: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Wet and windy today with rain pushing eastwards across the province during the morning. The rain will be followed by sunny spells and frequent, blustery showers, some of these heavy, with hail and isolated thunderstorms. The showers will increasingly turn to sleet later in the afternoon, with snow likely in places during the evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in the early afternoon, but turning much colder later in fresh to strong and gusty, southwest to westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It's going to stay unsettled and cold across the next few days.

Tonight, it will be cold and blustery with widespread showers, many falling as sleet or snow. There is a possibility of hail and a few thunderstorms in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of zero to three degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on Atlantic coasts.

As for tomorrow, fairly widespread showers. There will aslo be some falls of sleet or snow initially and it will be icy in places. It will turn a little less cold as the day progresses with good sunny spells developing for the afternoon in the north and east.

However, showery rain will move in across parts of the west and southwest. Maximum afternoon temperatures on Friday of four to eight degrees, coldest in the northeast in fresh and gusty westerly winds. On Friday night, outbreaks of rain will push across the country and it will turn less cold for a time. Some heavy falls of rain in the southwest and the west before dawn on Saturday with a risk of localised flooding. Overnight temperatures of around six to nine degrees.

Rain will clear from the east quickly on Saturday, and it will brighten up with good spells of winter sunshine. Scattered showers will follow from the west, some wintry with a possibility of hail and thunder. Turning colder during the day with afternoon highs of around 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong west or northwest winds. Showers will become confined to western and northern counties on Saturday night with long dry periods elsewhere. A chilly night with minimum temperatures of zero to four degrees.

As for Sunday, there is a little uncertainty around this as it stands. But current indications are for a spell of rain to push northeastwards across the country during the day. After a chilly start it will turn less cold with temperatures by late afternoon ranging seven to 11 degrees, coldest in the northeast.