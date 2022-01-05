Deaths in Clare: Wednesday January 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Flan Enright Carrowmeer, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare



Flan Enright, Carrowmeer, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare. Flan passed away peacefully on the 4th of January 2022. Adored, loved and cherished husband of Anne and much loved and respected father of Clíodhna and Niall. His life will be greatly missed by his wife, daughter, son, brother Frank, relatives, extended family and sincere friends. He will also be greatly missed by his loyal and devoted canine companions Ms. Perls and Ms. Pavlov.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís

A private family funeral will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday 6th January at 12 noon. A Memorial Service to honour Flan's fruitful and happy life will be held at a later and safer date.

"May the Lord watch between me and thee, when we are absent one from another" (Mispaz).Until we meet again Flan, may God keep you in the palm of his hand

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE.

Messages of sympathy can be left by clicking on the Condolence Button below or private messages of sympoathy can be emailed to info@murphysfuneralhome.ie

Those attending Flan's funeral are kindly and respectfully asked to refrain from handshakes and hugging and to maintain Social Distancing requirements at all times.

Enquiries to: Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002.

------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here