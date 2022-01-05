Search

05 Jan 2022

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday January 5, 2021

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday January 5, 2021

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Flan Enright Carrowmeer, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare

Flan Enright, Carrowmeer, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare. Flan passed away peacefully on the 4th of January 2022. Adored, loved and cherished husband of Anne and much loved and respected father of Clíodhna and Niall. His life will be greatly missed by his wife, daughter, son, brother Frank, relatives, extended family and sincere friends. He will also be greatly missed by his loyal and devoted canine companions Ms. Perls and Ms. Pavlov.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís

A private family funeral will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday 6th January at 12 noon. A Memorial Service to honour Flan's fruitful and happy life will be held at a later and safer date.

"May the Lord watch between me and thee, when we are absent one from another" (Mispaz).Until we meet again Flan, may God keep you in the palm of his hand

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE.

Messages of sympathy can be left by clicking on the Condolence Button below or private messages of sympoathy can be emailed to info@murphysfuneralhome.ie

Those attending Flan's funeral are kindly and respectfully asked to refrain from handshakes and hugging and to maintain Social Distancing requirements at all times.

Enquiries to: Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002.

------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media