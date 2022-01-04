Search

04 Jan 2022

Warm welcome at UHL for Clare's first baby of 2022

Warm welcome at UHL for Clare's first baby of 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Mum Treacy O'Connell-Shannon and Dad James O'Keefe were celebrating the new year in a novel way as they welcomed baby Michael Jimmy O'Connell-O'Keefe to the World. Baby Michael Jimmy was the first Clare baby born at the Maternity Hospital in 2022.

The baby boy was 8 lbs 12 ozs and was born at 10.47am on Jan 1. Michael Jimmy is now looking forward to meeting his older brother Ryan when he gets home.

Meanwhile it took just 14 seconds for the first baby of 2022 to be born at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Pictured is proud mum Jennifer Leahy with her beautiful daughter Ruth Hogan, who was born at just 14 seconds past midnight - weighing 3.37kgs.

Ruth's dad is Patrick Hogan and she has three older sisters - Emma, Lucy and Isabel. The family are from Croagh, County Limerick. 

