30 Dec 2021

Venue change confirmed for Clare footballer's tie with Waterford

Clare's meeting with Waterford in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup Football Group A, set for Sunday January 2, will now be played at 1:30pm in Walsh Park Waterford. The game will be refereed by Pa O’Driscoll of Cork.

This game will be streamed live by Clubber at a cost of 10 euro – follow the instructions below to sign-up to view the stream of the game of your choice.

Go to www.clubber.ie and click ‘sign-up’ on main screen. Select your school or your local club (or both) and complete the sign-up steps.

You then click on the email verification link that gets sent to your email address (check junk mail). This takes you to the login screen, where you put in the email and password that you used for sign-up.

Once you click on the game of your choice, you will be asked to input your credit card details to pay for the game.

Coverage will begin 20 minutes before throw-in and we recommend you get setup and pay for the game in advance to avoid delays.

If you have any questions or problems, email support@clubbertv.com

