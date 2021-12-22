Search

22 Dec 2021

BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as CMO acknowledges 'big sacrifice' already made

BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as CMO acknowledges 'big sacrifice' already made

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,307* confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile as of 8am today, 429 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 100 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,890 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 55 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).


Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Our recent research has shown that many people have reviewed their plans for Christmas, reduced their social contacts and changed or postponed plans in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. This is a big sacrifice that many have made and will do much to protect all of us over the festive period. 

“It is important that we remember that COVID-19 will still be circulating at a high level after Christmas and into the New Year, and even though it is a difficult message to hear, we must all continue to keep our social contacts low and do all we can to continue to adhere to the public health advice. 

“We know that our young people are making a really big effort to act responsibly and to follow the public health advice and I would like to thank them for their significant efforts. It is really important that we all remember that there is no one person or group or thing to blame in the situation we find ourselves in other, than the COVID-19 virus.

“Booster vaccination is accelerating across the country and the images we see of people queuing for their vaccine, prioritising that appointment before Christmas are heartening. Please stick with all of the measures that we know work as we move through the next few difficult weeks, including attending for vaccination. 

“If you display any symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, then self-isolate and arrange a PCR test as soon as you can. This is the single most important piece of basic public health advice. Do not meet up with others and put them at risk of COVID-19 or another respiratory infection. Do not rely on a negative antigen test as a basis for not isolating.”


Layer up on the basic measures to protect you and your loved ones from infection:

  • practise social distancing
  • work from home, where possible
  • avoid crowds
  • ensure indoor spaces and public transport are ventilated (open windows)
  • hand and respiratory hygiene
  • use face masks
  • stay at home and isolate if you experience symptoms

Local News

