Clare County Council Cathaoirleach makes charity donations ahead of Christmas

The Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council has this week confirmed that donations to two local organisations have been made in place of sending Christmas cards this year.
Councillor PJ Ryan has made a Christmas donation of €350 to the Irish Red Cross Clare and Clare Cancer Support (Sláinte an Chláir) in place of sending out the traditional christmas card greetings.
“I am delighted to contribute my Christmas Card allowance to the fundraising efforts of these organisations as each of them contributes in a profound and meaningful way to the wellbeing of people in Clare,” Cllr Ryan said.
