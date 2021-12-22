Search

22 Dec 2021

Opening hours at Ennis vaccination centre extended

Vaccine rollout

HSE confirm vaccine rollout plans

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

THE HSE have today confirmed that the Walk-in COVID Vaccine Booster Clinics for the 40+ years age group are being extended today, Wednesday, at the West County Hotel, Ennis. The clinic had been due to start at 3.30pm, but will now open at 12.30pm and operate up to 7pm this evening.
 

Anyone eligible for a vaccine in this age group can attend walk-in clinics at any of the three area vaccination centres in the Mid-West, regardless of county of residence. The walk-in vaccine booster clinic for 40+ years in the Tipperary centre (Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh) will run from 3.30-7pm today.

