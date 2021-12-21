Deaths in Clare: Tuesday December 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Joseph Mc Carthy Tullyglass Crescent, Shannon, Clare. Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Betty. Deeply missed by his loving family, sons Andrew and David, daughter Rita, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Sarah, granddaughter Miya, brother Tom, sister Mary Joan and Barbara, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace. Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral home Shannon this Friday (24th December) from 9:45am to 10:45am.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. John and Paul's Church Shannon this Friday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on http://www.shannonparish.ie/web-cam

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Associations. https://ika.ie/fundraising/

Anthony (Tony) O'Callaghan, Caherdavin Lawn, Co. Limerick and formally of Ogonnelloe, Co. Clare, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the management and staff of the Ennis Road Care Facility.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his son Mark, daughter Sarah, son in law Janusz, grandson Matthew, Mark's partner Sandra, brothers Tomas, Gerard, sisters Nuala and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews. Missed by Ann, his relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Anthony's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Mary's Church, Ogonnelloe on Wednesday the 22nd of December at 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday the 23rd at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Parkinsons Society Ireland.

In accordance with the Government and HSE guidelines on Covid 19 please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing at all times to protect our most vulnerable in the community.

The death has occurred of Joan Spaight (née Mc Inerney) Knockroe, Sixmilebridge, Clare / Glin, Limerick Peacefully, in St. Camillus' Hospital, Limerick. Formerly of Glin, Co. Limerick.

Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Séamus, children James, Mairéad, Rita, Siobhán, Carmel, Patricia and Donie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her adored 16 grandchildren, sisters Mairéad Broderick, Eileen Fitzgerald and Catherine Mullins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge, this Wednesday (22nd December) from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in The Little Church, Cratloe, this Thursday (23rd December) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Ballysheen Cemetery, Sixmilebridge.

Funeral cortège leaving the family home at 11.40am approx., on the way to the church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sarsfield Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital, Limerick.

Due to the current rising numbers of Covid cases, the family would appreciate if people strictly adhere to the current government guidelines.

