Search

21 Dec 2021

Record number of Irish greyhounds were rehomed in 2021

Record number of Irish greyhounds were rehomed in 2021

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT) has today confirmed that it assisted in the rehoming of more than 2000 retired greyhounds in 2021, a new yearly record for the charity organisation.

Established by Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) / Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) in 1997, the IRGT is funded through owners’ prizemoney deductions, matched donations by GRI and private donations in its work to rehome greyhounds after retirement and promote them as domestic pets. 

In the year up to  November 30 2021, the rehoming of 2,000 greyhounds has been achieved compared to 1578 for the same period in 2020, which is an increase of 27%.

Rosie, who recently retired from racing, had the honour of being the 2000th dog to be rehomed in 2021 and took up residence with her new owners in Limerick in late November. 

“GRI, in conjunction with members of the greyhound racing community, has invested significantly on its care and welfare programme during 2021 despite the impact on commercial operations during COVID-19,” explained Mr. Frank Nyhan, Chair of the Board of GRI. 

He continued, “Our plans for 2022 include a further expansion of the Care Centre/Foster Centre Programme and continuing to financially incentivise the rehoming of greyhounds in Ireland through additional supports though the IRGT.” 

On behalf of the Trustees of the IRGT, Barry Coleman (Secretary), said, “Retired greyhounds make wonderful pets and loving companions. That’s why the IRGT is actively involved in the promotion of greyhounds as pets and preparation and rehoming of retired Irish greyhounds at home and abroad through our adoption programme. We are eager to help any owner interested in rehoming their retired greyhound or a potential adopter who would love one as a pet.”

“As the IRGT prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its foundation, the Board of Trustees wishes to thank GRI for its ongoing support, which is making a real difference in promoting greater public awareness of the suitability of greyhounds as pets,” he added.

The IRGT’s main roles including finding homes for greyhounds after retirement, promoting them as domestic pets, advising owners on what veterinary procedures are required prior to the rehoming of their greyhounds, coordinating transport of the retired greyhounds to the various rehoming agencies that have secured homes for the greyhounds and providing financial support.  Visit www.irgt.ie for more.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media