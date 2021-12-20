Clare County Council offer tips for a 'Green' Christmas

People in Clare are being urged to play their part in preventing the amount of waste generated leading up to and during the Christmas period.



Christmas time is a time of year that generates a lot of waste. By managing our waste responsibly and taking steps to prevent, reduce and reuse this Christmas, we can reduce our carbon footprint and help preserve our earth’s limited natural resources, according to Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer, Clare County Council.

Ms Foley explains: “Where packaging cannot be reused or upcycled much of this packaging can be recycled. When uncertain what can or cannot be recycled, make sure to visit www.mywaste.ie. Recyclables can also be brought to one of County Clare’s five recycling centres and transfer stations. A carload of recyclable waste brought to Ballyduffbeg, Lisdeen, Shannon, Scariff and Ennis costs as little as €5.00. Our recycling centre locations, opening times and recycling costs are available at www.clarecoco.ie

“Householders can also bring bottles and aluminium cans to our bring banks located around Clare for free. It is important to remember to keep these bring bank sites clean and tidy by depositing only bottles and aluminium cans into the banks during the festive season. Boxes, bags or other materials used to carry recyclables should not be disposed of at the bring bank. Bring banks are serviced regularly. However, there is huge demand on sites at this time of year. Where bring banks are full, alternative sites should be used. We thank people for their co-operation.”

Ms Foley adds: “While out and about over Christmas enjoying County Clare’s amazing amenities, we are also urging people to always Leave no Trace and, when it comes to litter, either Bin It or Bring It Home. If there is a problem with littering or illegal dumping in your community our Waste Enforcement Team can be contacted at 1800-606706 / 065-6846331 or via email at enviroff@clarecoco.ie

“For lots more tips and advice for a greener Christmas over the festive period make sure to follow us on social media at @GreenerClare.”

12 Tips for a Greener Christmas

1. Choose products with less packaging. Say no to excess packaging.

2. Presents – Buy locally produced gifts, you're supporting local jobs and helping the environment by reducing transport miles. Buy experiences rather than gifts!

3. More gift ideas – Other great gift ideas include upcycled Christmas tree decorations, native tree vouchers, solar powered radios and torches, energy saving light bulbs.

4. Offset extra miles – Give a tree or garden plant as a gift to help offset the extra miles travelled at Christmas.

5. Buy a battery charger – Avoid gifts which require batteries, or purchase a battery recharger and rechargeable batteries.

6. E-cards – Why not send a festive e-card instead of a paper one, or make your own from paper and textile scraps you find around the house.

7. Alternative wrapping – Try alternative wrappings like newspaper, old material and string or ribbon that can be reused. Or consider gift bags as they can be reused over and over.

8. Shopping bags – Bring your own reusable bags when shopping. Say no to plastic bags.

9. Make a list! – Make a shopping list so you’re not tempted to buy things you don’t really need or want.

10. Low food transport miles – Shop for locally produced food or fair trade labels. Challenge yourself to make dinner entirely from locally produced produce.

11. Food for thought – At least 30% of all the food we buy is thrown out! Visit www.stopfoodwaste.ie for inspiring ideas on how to shop smarter for food over the festive period as well as recipes for what to do with leftovers.

12. Recycle – remember to use your dry recyclable collection provided by your waste collector. If unsure what can be recycled visit www.mywaste.ie. To prevent contamination in the household recycling bin it is important to ensure that items being placed in this bin are clean, dry and loose. You can also use your local bottle bank and/or recycling centre. Our recycling centre locations, opening times and recycling costs are available at www.clarecoco.ie