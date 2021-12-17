BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile as of 8am today, 420 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 105 are in ICU.
Possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with ‘S gene target failure.’ Using this methodology, we estimate that approximately 35% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.